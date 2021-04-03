Menu
DMX Hospitalized in Grave Condition Following Drug Overdose

The 50-year-old rapper is being treated in the ICU

on April 03, 2021, 11:04am
DMX, photo via Instagram
DMX is reportedly in grave condition following a drug overdose.

According to TMZ, the 50-year-old rapper was taken to a hospital in White Plains, New York on Friday night and is being treated in the ICU.

The overdose reportedly caused DMX to suffer a heart attack. One source familiar with the situation told TMZ that he is in a “vegetative state,” while another source said he has “some brain activity.”

DMX has spoken openly about his addiction to crack cocaine, and had received in-patient treatment as recently as 2019.

The veteran rapper is best known for his platinum-selling albums It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and … And Then There Was X, which contained signature hits like “Get at Me Dog”, “What’s My Name?”, and “Party Up (Up in Here)”. He also appeared in feature films like Belly, Romeo Must Die, Exit Wounds, and Cradle 2 the Grave.

This is a developing story…

