DMX in “Vegetative State” Following Drug Overdose and Heart Attack

DMX, photo via Instagram

DMX is in a “vegetative state” having suffered “lung and brain failure,” according to his former manager, Nakia Walker.

Walker told Buzzfeed News that DMX’s condition has not improved since he was initially hospitalized on Friday following a drug overdose and heart attack. “We’re just praying and waiting,” Walker said. “Praying and waiting.”



The 50-year-old rapper is currently in the ICU at a hospital in White Plains, New York. His family will host a prayer vigil outside of the hospital on Monday evening at 5:00 pm local time.

DMX is best known for his platinum-selling albums It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and … And Then There Was X, which contained signature hits like “Get at Me Dog”, “What’s My Name?”, and “Party Up (Up in Here)”. He also appeared in feature films like Belly, Romeo Must Die, Exit Wounds, and Cradle 2 the Grave.

Unfortunately, he has long suffered from addiction issues, and received in-patient treatment as recently as 2019.