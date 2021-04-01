Dropkick Murphys Unveil New Song “Queen of Suffolk County”: Stream

Dropkick Murphys, photo by Amy Harris

Dropkick Murphys have offered another taste of their new album, Turn Up That Dial, ahead of its April 30th release. The punk-rock veterans have unveiled the new song “Queen of Suffolk County”.

The new track follows the single “Middle Finger”, which arrived with the album’s announcement in late February. “Queen of Suffolk County” opens with the voice of a newscaster announcing the arrest of a Suffolk County woman who was arrested for a stabbing outside a bar. The song then proceeds to tell the story of the knife-wielding femme fatale, with lines like, “You best stay out of her way/ She don’t joke, and she don’t play.”



The Massachusetts-based Celtic punkers recently performed a St. Patrick’s Day livestream that garnered more than 1 million views, landing at No. 1 on Pollstar’s livestream chart for the week ending March 22nd.

Fans who tuned into that livestream, as well as Dropkick’s two livestream shows last year, were treated to an early preview of “Queen of Suffolk County”, as the group performed the song during all three concerts. The band has also previewed the new song “Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding”, a tribute of sorts to the legendary Clash member.

Turn Up That Dial is available for pre-order here, while “Queen of Suffolk County” can be heard below.

Heavy Consequence recently caught up with Dropkick Murphys co-vocalist Ken Casey, who discussed the new album over video Zoom. Stay tuned for our full interview, but in the meantime, check out the funny story he told us about the band’s bizarre experience one year at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Boston in the video below the new single.