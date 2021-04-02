Menu
Freddie Gibbs Turns Into a “Big Boss Rabbit” on New Single: Stream

Spring is here and it looks like Freddie Gibbs is ready to hop to it

by
on April 02, 2021, 11:29am
Freddie Gibbs, photo by JMP
Spring is here and it looks like Freddie Gibbs is ready to hop to it. He’s just released a new single called “Big Boss Rabbit” alongside a grainy music video, both of which see him boasting about his undeniable talents in the hip-hop scene. Stream it below.

“Big Boss Rabbit” is the third single Gibbs has released since partnering with Warner Records, following “4 Thangz” with Big Sean and his ScHoolboy Q collaboration “Gang Signs”. Over quick trap drums, Gibbs uses the new song to rap nonstop about the fruits of his labor, the cash in his pocket, and the designer luggage he totes around. “I’m the best in the world,” he chuckles at one point. “It’s facts.”

In the music video, directed by JMP, Gibbs waxes each line from “Big Boss Rabbit” while strolling around in style. He lounges on expensive cars while smoking huge cigars, takes his turn playing pool with a busy stripper pole in the next room, and even takes out a shotgun while bragging about his Grammy-nominated status. As he says in the song itself, Gibbs is just as ready to go to war as he is to pose on a men’s fashion magazine.

From his Grammy-nominated album Alfredo with The Alchemist to his poignant cover of Gil Scott-Heron’s “Winter in America”, it feels like everything the rapper-producer touches turns to gold lately. Even his guest work on records by Kenny Mason, JAHMED, and Madlib is undeniably great. The future is in the palm of Freddie Gibbs and, by the sound of it, he already knows he’s making the most of it.

