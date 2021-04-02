Godspeed You! Black Emperor Release New Album G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!: Stream

Godspeed You! Black Emperor, photo courtesy of artist

Canadian post-rock outfit Godspeed You! Black Emperor return today with their new album G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!. Stream it below via Bandcamp.

Whereas the band’s previous album, 2017’s Luciferian Towers, went without ambient interludes in favor of softer climaxes, this follow-up effort sees GY!BE turning crackling analog sounds into inescapable thunderstorms. The album is fixated on unease, anxiety, paranoia, and the long space of time that occurs when you’re waiting for what’s next — ideally something better — in life.



“this record is about all of us waiting for the end,” the band wrote in a statement. “all current forms of governance are failed. this record is about all of us waiting for the beginning, and is informed by the following demands= empty the prisons take power from the police and give it to the neighbourhoods that they terrorise. end the forever wars and all other forms of imperialism. tax the rich until they’re impoverished.”

G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! was recorded and mixed in October 2020 at GY!BE’s hometown studio, Thee Mighty Hotel2Tango in Montreal, by Jace Lasek (of The Besnard Lakes). To promote it ahead of the release date, they mailed a 10-inch “single” of sorts to over 100 independent record stores and invited them to “share clips of this music spinning in their stores or homes or wherever they find themselves with a turntable, in isolation or otherwise.” The band also hosted a visual presentation of the album last week with 16mm film spooling dozens of loops and short reels inside an empty Montreal theater.

Physical copies of G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! are now on sale via Constellation’s website, including a double vinyl edition with gorgeous artwork. Check out the cover design and full tracklist after the jump.

G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! Artwork:

G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! Tracklist:

01. A Military Alphabet (five eyes all blind) (4521.0kHz 6730.0kHz 4109.09kHz) / Job’s Lament / First of the Last Glaciers / where we break how we shine (ROCKETS FOR MARY)

02. Fire at Static Valley

03. “GOVERNMENT CAME” (9980.0kHz 3617.1kHz 4521.0 kHz) / Cliffs Gaze / cliffs’ gaze at empty waters’ rise / ASHES TO SEA or NEARER TO THEE

04. OUR SIDE HAS TO WIN (for D.H.)