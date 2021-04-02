Iggy Pop Joins Cast of Dark Comedy Film Blue Iguana

Iggy Pop, photo by Philip Cosores

Iggy Pop has landed his latest film role. The punk rock pioneer has been cast in the dark comedy film, Blue Iguana, according to Deadline.

The Stooges frontman will be playing the supporting role of Edward, a wealthy patriarch whose death leads to his children targeting his son, Daniel, who is set to inherit Edward’s money.



Blue Iguana is currently filming in the Cayman Islands and co-stars Joel David Moore (Avatar), Bob Saget (Full House), Jason Jones (The Flight Attendant), Carly Chaikin (Mr. Robot), and Mary Lynn Rajskub (24). It is directed by Canadian filmmaker Jeremy LaLonde, with the script written by Matthew Dressel.

In a pure coincidence, Iggy was in a high school band called The Iguanas which served as a launching pad for his seminal career. Over the years, he has appeared in a number of Jim Jarmusch movies, like Coffee and Cigarettes, Dead Man, and The Dead Don’t Die, as well as The Stooges documentary, Gimme Danger. His songs have also soundtracked hundreds of movies and TV shows.

Iggy’s latest new music came in 2020 with “Dirty Little Rocker”, which addresses the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, he released an introspective solo album titled Free.