Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Iggy Pop Joins Cast of Dark Comedy Film Blue Iguana

He plays a wealthy patriarch named Edward

by
on April 02, 2021, 10:54am
iggy pop cast blue iguana
Iggy Pop, photo by Philip Cosores

Iggy Pop has landed his latest film role. The punk rock pioneer has been cast in the dark comedy film, Blue Iguana, according to Deadline.

The Stooges frontman will be playing the supporting role of Edward, a wealthy patriarch whose death leads to his children targeting his son, Daniel, who is set to inherit Edward’s money.

Blue Iguana is currently filming in the Cayman Islands and co-stars Joel David Moore (Avatar), Bob Saget (Full House), Jason Jones (The Flight Attendant), Carly Chaikin (Mr. Robot), and Mary Lynn Rajskub (24). It is directed by Canadian filmmaker Jeremy LaLonde, with the script written by Matthew Dressel.

In a pure coincidence, Iggy was in a high school band called The Iguanas which served as a launching pad for his seminal career. Over the years, he has appeared in a number of Jim Jarmusch movies, like Coffee and CigarettesDead Man, and The Dead Don’t Die, as well as The Stooges documentary, Gimme Danger. His songs have also soundtracked hundreds of movies and TV shows.

Iggy’s latest new music came in 2020 with “Dirty Little Rocker”, which addresses the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, he released an introspective solo album titled Free.

Attention Scumdogs: GWAR's Bud of Gods Merch Out Now Attention Scumdogs: GWAR's Bud of Gods Merch Out Now
Here's the Hottest Shirt to Protect Live Music Here's the Hottest Shirt to Protect Live Music
These 10 Album Covers Are Worse Than Justin Bieber's These 10 Album Covers Are Worse Than Justin Bieber's
These Masks Are Perfect for Pop Culture Fans These Masks Are Perfect for Pop Culture Fans

Previous Story
42 Dugg Drops New Song “4 Da Gang” Featuring Roddy Ricch: Stream
Next Story
Concrete Cowboy Rides Into a Summer of Predictability: Review