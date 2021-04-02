ISHMAEL Knuckles Up on New Song “PROBLEMS”: Stream

ISHMAEL, photo courtesy of artist

Rising Rochester rapper ISHMAEL has released an infectious new song, “PROBLEMS”, and a wildly entertaining music video to accompany it.

The self-produced track’s kinetic beat combines frenzied handclaps with hype chants in the background, giving ISHMAEL the perfect backdrop for his fast-paced flow. Along the way, he promises to take down anyone who dares to step in his way.



“I ain’t with the fuck shit/ Westside n-gga, I am not the one to fuck with,” he boasts. “Came from the Roc, that’s a hard place.”

In the music video, which ISHMAEL co-directed with Itenji, the rapper purchases a “fading device” giving him the ability to get out of a tough situation. He proceeds to enter a digitally animated boxing ring and knock out all his opponents. Watch it below.

“I just wanted to make a record as big as an ego can be. A record that could fit any fight scene [with] big obnoxious sounds, weird chords, etc,” he said in a statement. “Ultimately, I just remember being so pissed off when I made it. This is the first song I released that I produced in its entirety. I wrote the treatment for the music video too. I’ve never been more excited as I am about this one.”

