Julien Baker Announces 2021-2022 Tour Dates

Julien Baker has announced a whole slew of new tour dates for Fall 2021 and Spring 2022.
In support of her new album Little Oblivions, the indie rock singer-songwriter is planning to hit North America during two separate treks. The first, which features support from Thao and Katie Malco, starts September 4th in Atlanta, GA and ends on September 29th in Pittsburgh, PA. Then Baker will link up with Dehd and Katie Malco once again for a run that starts October 27th in Texas and travels all throughout the Western side of the continent before ending in St. Louis on November 16th.
Baker has also shared dates for European runs in Spring of 2022. She’ll be joined by Ratboys for most of the leg, which kicks off in the Netherlands on April 16th before concluding in Barcelona, Spain on May 30th. Hopefully the pandemic won’t interfere with those North American dates in five months, but it seems likely that it will be safely in the rearview by the time those European runs begin one year from now.
Check out the full itinerary below and snag tickets on Baker’s official website.
Last month, Baker performed a fantastic livestream performance of Little Oblivions Nashville’s Analog. She also appeared on an episode of our podcast Going There to talk about isolation alongside My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way and DeathbyRomy.
Julien Baker 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
09/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/05 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
09/07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
09/08 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
09/13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/17 – Boston, MA, @ House of Blues
09/18 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre & Performing Arts Center
09/20 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
09/23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/25 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
09/27 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
09/28 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
09/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
10/27 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Barbeque
10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
10/29 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
10/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/01 – Phoenix AZ @ The Van Buren
11/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/08 – Portland, OR @ Alladin Theater
11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
11/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/15 – Lawrence, KS, US Granada Theatre
11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
04/15 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg Pandora
04/16 – Groningen, NL @ VERA
04/17/ – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
04/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
04/20 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
04/21 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
04/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb
04/25 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet
04/28 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
04/29 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Café
04/30 – Vienna, AT @ Vienna Arena
05/01 – Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse
05/04 – Padua, IT @ Hall
05/06 – Zürich, CH @ Bogen F
05/07 – Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur
05/08 – Munich, DE @ Technikum
05/10 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche
05/13 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
05/14 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique (AB)
05/18 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
05/19 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre
05/21 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans
05/22 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans
05/24 – Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s & The Winged Ox
05/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla
05/29 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Kapital
05/30 – Valencia, ES @ La Rambleta
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo