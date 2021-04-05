Faith No More, Beastie Boys, Mastodon, Cypress Hill, 311, Sepultura Members Cover Public Enemy: Watch

The Kings of Quarantine, via YouTube

The Kings of Quarantine collective have returned with another socially distanced cover song, this time taking on Public Enemy’s “She Watch Channel Zero” to benefit Roadie Relief.

The star-studded crew is spearheaded by Slaves on Dope’s Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine, along with Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher. For each performance, the trio are joined by an all-star team of music luminaries, and they recruited some big-time names for the Public Enemy cover.



Along for the ride are Billy Gould and Mike Bordin (both of Faith No More), Mix Master Mike (Beastie Boys), SA (311), MC Serch (3rd Bass), Derrick Green (Sepultura), Sen Dog (Cypress Hill), Toby Morse (H2O) and a special cameo from pop-artist Ron English of Popaganda fame.

With vocal stylings from veteran hip-hop artists like MC Serch and Sen Dog, the metal musicians carry the musical backing for the aggressive Public Enemy track. Like the previous Kings of Quarantine covers, it’s a powerful rendition worthy of the copious talent involved.

The collective’s goal is simple: to bring enjoyment to fans while supporting a good cause during the pandemic. All profits from the cover will be donated to Roadie Relief, a fundraising effort to aid qualifying roadies who have submitted an application for financial help.

“We hope to not only put a smile on faces, but also help the touring staff that have been severely affected by the pandemic”, Rockman said in a press release.

The Kings of Quarantine previously covered “Mountain Song” by Jane’s Addiction and Faith No More’s “We Care a Lot”. The latest press release also promises more covers from the group in the near future.

Watch the cover of Public Enemy’s “She Watch Cannel Zero” below. You can purchase the cover and support Roadie Relief via Bandcamp.