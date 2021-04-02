Menu
Daya on Her Love of All Things David Lynch

The young star joins Kyle Meredith to discuss her new singles, including “Bad Girl"

by
on April 02, 2021, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Daya
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Daya talks with Kyle Meredith about her new singles, including “Bad Girl”, which showcase a personal and artistic rebirth. The 22-year-old pop artist talks about finding her own sound, singing about her own sexuality, injecting her love of all things David Lynch, crossing genres and eras, and exploring the darker side of pop music.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

