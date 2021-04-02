Daya on Her Love of All Things David Lynch

Kyle Meredith With... Daya

Daya talks with Kyle Meredith about her new singles, including “Bad Girl”, which showcase a personal and artistic rebirth. The 22-year-old pop artist talks about finding her own sound, singing about her own sexuality, injecting her love of all things David Lynch, crossing genres and eras, and exploring the darker side of pop music.

