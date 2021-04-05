Eric Andre on Favorite Road Trip Movies, Cutting-Room Pranks, and That Ape Assault

Kyle Meredith With... Eric Andre

Eric Andre hangs out with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new movie, Bad Trip, its seven-years-in-the-making backstory, and how to script a movie with so much improvisation. The 2020 Comedian of the Year talks about the unpredictable reactions of his targets, getting his co-star Lil Rel Howery’s genitals stuck together in a finger trap, and getting molested by a zoo gorilla, among other moments in the prank-style film. The two also discuss the road trip movies they took inspiration from, getting important messages across through absurd means, and the cutting-room pranks that should see the light of day soon.

