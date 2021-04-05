Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Lil Nas X in "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" music video

Lil Nas X‘s latest single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name”, has netted the rapper his second No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. It follows his breakout hit, “Old Town Road”, which spent a record-breaking 19 weeks atop the chart in 2019.

The No. 1 debut is in no small part due to the viral music video, which drew fury from conservatives for its portrayal of Lil Nas X giving Satan a lap dance before snapping the Devil’s neck. The controversy intensified when he teamed with Brooklyn art collective MSCHF for a “Satan Shoe” allegedly containing one drop of human blood, but the rapper responded by trolling his critics with a bait-and-switch apology video highlighting the controversial Devil scene in the video. Revisit the original clip below.



“Montero” is Lil Nas X’s first single to debut at No. 1 and his fifth Hot 100 entry overall. Previous entries include “Rodeo”, “Panini”, and “Holiday”.

Elsewhere in the Top 5, Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon landed at No. 2, while Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s “Leave the Door Open” held steady at No. 3. Cardi B’s “Up” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” sit at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.