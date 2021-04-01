Lorde Covers Bruce Springsteen’s “Tougher Than the Rest” with Marlon Williams: Watch

Lorde with Marlon Williams, photo via YouTube

Lorde delivered her first public performance in nearly two years on Wednesday, joining Marlon Williams during the final night of his run of shows at the Hollywood Avondale in Auckland, New Zealand. Together, the pair sang a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Tougher Than the Rest”. Watch fan-captured footage below.

Lorde previously joined Williams on stage in April 2019 to sing Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence”, which had been her most recent public performance until now.



Though Lorde has been teasing her third studio album for a while now, nothing has materialized just yet. Instead, her most recent announcement came in the form of a photo book chronicling her 2019 visit to Antarctica. But as she tells it, her trip to the Arctic informed her forthcoming album and serves as a precursor to its release, so hopefully we hear more soon.

We now have longer video! Here's 1min40 of Lorde and Marlon's beautiful surprise duet. So good to hear her singing live again 💖 https://t.co/P9kgzQu6lF — Lorde fix 🥀 BlackLivesMatter (@Lorde_fix) March 31, 2021