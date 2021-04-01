Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

Lorde Covers Bruce Springsteen’s “Tougher Than the Rest” with Marlon Williams: Watch

Marking her first public performance in nearly two years

by
on April 01, 2021, 9:04am
Lorde with Marlon Williams
Lorde with Marlon Williams, photo via YouTube

Lorde delivered her first public performance in nearly two years on Wednesday, joining Marlon Williams during the final night of his run of shows at the Hollywood Avondale in Auckland, New Zealand. Together, the pair sang a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Tougher Than the Rest”. Watch fan-captured footage below.

Lorde previously joined Williams on stage in April 2019 to sing Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence”, which had been her most recent public performance until now.

Though Lorde has been teasing her third studio album for a while now, nothing has materialized just yet. Instead, her most recent announcement came in the form of a photo book chronicling her 2019 visit to Antarctica. But as she tells it, her trip to the Arctic informed her forthcoming album and serves as a precursor to its release, so hopefully we hear more soon.

 

GWAR's Bud of God Brings Scumdogs Peace GWAR's Bud of God Brings Scumdogs Peace
Calling All Losers: Stephen King Merch on Sale Calling All Losers: Stephen King Merch on Sale
Is Zack Snyder's Justice League Worth It? Is Zack Snyder's Justice League Worth It?
Buy Any Premium Mask, Get One Mask Free Buy Any Premium Mask, Get One Mask Free

Previous Story
Netflix Lands Knives Out Sequels for $450 Million
Next Story
Cat-Fronted Metal Band Cattera Unleash Charity Single “Hunger of the Beast”: Stream