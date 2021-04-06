Matthew Dear Announces New Album Preachers Sigh and Potion: Lost Album, Shares “Muscle Beach” and “Supper Times”: Stream

Matthew Dear, photo by Brett Carlson

Electronic producer and DJ Matthew Dear has announced a new album titled Preachers Sigh and Potion: Lost Album. Recorded and then shelved more than a decade ago, the folk-inspired LP is due out June 25th via Ghostly International.

Prominently featuring guitar loopings and folk stylings inspired by Emmylou Harris and the fingerpicking guitar of Dear’s own father, the project was first recorded in 2008 and 2009 before being shelved in favor of 2010’s Black City.



“I’d say that was the beginning of this album,” Dear said in a statement about the album’s country and folk influences. “Realizing I could apply what I’d been doing in the computer to the other music I loved and grew up with.”

He added, “As we age, we get trapped in thinking our output or creativity needs to mature as well. Some of that is unavoidable, but listening to these songs reminds me to not think so much.”

As a preview, Dear shared the lead singles “Muscle Beach” and “Supper Times”.

Featuring tambourine and handclaps, “Muscle Beach” is the more country-leaning of the two tracks. “I hear they shot two times at his back,” Dear sings over looped guitars. “But the bullets went fast and the window did crack/ Grabbed his hands and he ran so fast/ Before they knew, they ran right past.”

Meanwhile, “Supper Times” relies more on electronic loops and faded vocals. Check out both tracks below.

Pre-order Preachers Sigh and Potion: Lost Album right now.

Preachers Sigh and Potion: Lost Album Artwork:

Preachers Sigh and Potion: Lost Album Tracklist:

01. Muscle Beach

02. Sow Down

03. Hikers Y

04. Never Divide

05. All Her Fits

06. Supper Times

07. Crash and Burn

08. Heart to Sing

09. Eye

10. Head

11. Gutters And Beyond