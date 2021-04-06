Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

Ex-Yuck Member Max Bloom Announces New Album Pedestrian, Shares Title Track: Stream

The solo album comes just a few months after his band's breakup

by
on April 06, 2021, 3:19pm
max bloom pedestrian new album new song stream
Max Bloom, photo by Bex Day

In February, British indie rockers Yuck shared news of their breakup. Now, vocalist/guitarist Max Bloom has announced a new solo album titled Pedestrian, out June 18th via Bloom’s own label Ultimate Blends.

Bloom started recording the album over the past year after getting to running, a passion he shared with a regular group of musicians including Spoon, Beck, and Yellow Magic Orchestra. Their influence — plus Wilco, George Harrison, and Grandaddy — served as his primary inspiration for the project’s sound.

Bloom elaborated further about the album and title track in a statement, saying,

“I was contemplating a lot of things when I was trying to come up with the lyrical themes. I listened to this instrumental a lot when I was out running, and I remember seeing the word ‘Pedestrian’ on a road sign. It made me contemplate what a pedestrian is, and what the word represents. As pedestrians, we’re all trapped in our own individual worlds but when something cataclysmic happens, we’re all brought together. I think about death a lot, and I think about what humans are and whether we are the only intelligent life in the universe. So I guess this song explores both of those feelings at the same time.”

As a preview, Bloom shared the aforementioned title track and its accompanying music video, which features somber lyrics like, “Something in the sky/ Entrances me/ Makes me wanna cry/ Something I’d never believe/ Are you afraid to die?”

In February, Bloom announced Yuck’s breakup on the exact 10th anniversary of the group’s self-titled debut through a statement on Twitter. The group’s final album was 2016’s Stranger Things.

Pedestrian is available for pre-order on Bandcamp.

Pedestrian Artwork:

max bloom pedestrian album artwork

Pedestrian Tracklist:
01. Pedestrian
02. Palindromes
03. All The Same
04. America
05. The Weatherman
06. Imposter Syndrome
07. Under Green Skies
08. How Can I Love You
09. Twenty-Two
10. Cat On Your Lap

Attention Scumdogs: GWAR's Bud of Gods Merch Out Now Attention Scumdogs: GWAR's Bud of Gods Merch Out Now
Here's the Hottest Shirt to Protect Live Music Here's the Hottest Shirt to Protect Live Music
These 10 Album Covers Are Worse Than Justin Bieber's These 10 Album Covers Are Worse Than Justin Bieber's
These Masks Are Perfect for Pop Culture Fans These Masks Are Perfect for Pop Culture Fans

Previous Story
Julien Baker Announces 2021-2022 Tour Dates
Next Story
Rootsland Revisits the Sordid Political History of Jamaican Ganja