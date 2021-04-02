Metallica’s James Hetfield, Carlos Santana, and Jack Black Announced for Little Kids Rock Virtual Benefit

James Hetfield (photo by Amy Price), Carlos Santana (photo by Paul R. Giunta), Jack Black (photo by Heather Kaplan)

Metallica frontman James Hetfield, Carlos Santana, and Jack Black are among the musical guests set to appear at the 2021 Little Kids Rock Virtual Benefit. The streaming event premieres on April 14th, with “doors” at 7:00 p.m. ET and the show starting at 8:00 p.m ET.

Little Kids Rock is a non-profit music education initiative that supports the expansion and innovation of music in schools. This year’s benefit has shifted to a livestream format due to the ongoing pandemic. The event features “students and teachers from across the U.S. alongside an array of musical luminaries,” often performing together.



Hetfield previously performed with Little Kids Rock at the organization’s Rockin’ the Bay Benefit” in 2013. Other notable artists appearing this year include Todd Rundgren, Warren Haynes, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Brian Hardgroove of Public Enemy, comedian and musician Craig Robinson, and Carlos Santana’s drummer and wife, Cindy Blackman Santana. The event will be co-hosted by Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins of TLC.

Earlier this week, LKR made the special announcement that Hetfield would be returning for this year’s virtual benefit: “Longtime friend of Little Kids Rock, James Hetfield of Metallica joins the star-studded lineup at this year’s Benefit! You won’t want to miss hearing Mr. Hetfield’s advocacy for music education and the epic moments from past events when he shared a stage with Little Kids Rock students! We’re ready for an amazing event—are you?!”

If you need some feel-good material, just watch the charming footage below of Hetfield’s appearance at the 2013 Little Kids Rock benefit, where he jammed “Enter Sandman” with the accompaniment of the young student musicians.

General admission tickets to the virtual concert are free, with VIP tickets also available. Head over to the Little Kids Rock website to pick up tickets, donate, and see the full lineup.