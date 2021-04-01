What’s Streaming on Hulu in April 2021

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Hulu is bringing plenty of Easter eggs in April.

On the features front, subscribers can check out documentaries such as WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn and Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World or turn off reality with Songbird and Wild Mountain Thyme.



There’s also the Season 4 premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale, the launch of the new Duplass brothers’-produced docuseries Sasquatch, and the beginning of Freeform’s new psychological thriller show Cruel Summer.

The back catalogue upgrade is admittedly delish, too: 28 Days Later, Bulworth, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Shaft (2000), That Thing You Do!, Vanilla Sky, and So I Married an Axe Murderer are just a few noticeable highlights upon first glance.

Check out the full list below, which also includes what’s leaving. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, and Shudder.

What’s Coming to Hulu in April 2021

Available April 1st

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 44 (Food Network)

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2 (HGTV)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35 (Food Network)

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19 (TLC)

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

UniKitty: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 (Food Network)

Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

2012 (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Simple Plan (1998)

The Abyss (1989)

Before We Go (2015)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Garden State (2004)

The Gift (2000)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Hancock (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

In The Mix (2005)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Motel Hell (1980)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Never Back Down (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Platoon (1986)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Program (1993)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Rio (2011)

The Sandlot (1993)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek 2 (2002)

The Skull (1965)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Upside (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Virtuosity (1995)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

War (2007)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Available April 2nd

WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN : Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere (NBC)

Manifest: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

The Moody’s: Season 2 Finale (Fox)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

Available April 3rd

Hysterical: Series Premiere (FX)

Blair Witch (2016)

Available April 5th

Girl (2020)

Available April 7th

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available April 8th

Home Economics: Series Premiere (ABC)

Available April 9th

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Rebel: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Standard (2020)

Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)

Available April 10th

The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Desierto (2015)

Knuckledust (2020)

Available April 12th

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

Available April 15th

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

Available April 16th

Fly Like A Girl (2020)

Songbird (2020)

Available April 17th

Modern Persuasion (2020)

Thelma (2017)

Available April 20th

Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available April 21th

Cruel Summer: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Available April 22nd

GRETA THUNBERG: A YEAR TO CHANGE THE WORLD: Documentary Premiere (PBS)

Available April 23rd

The Place of No Words (2020)

Available April 25th

Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)

Available April 26th

The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special (ABC)

The 93rd Oscars: Special (ABC)

Available April 28th

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Arrival (2016)

Available April 30th

The Judge (2014)

What’s Leaving Hulu in April 2021

Leaving April 27th

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Leaving April 30th

50/50 (2011)

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

Article 99 (1992)

Beloved (1998)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blow (2001)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cocktail (1988)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Damien – Omen II (1978)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Everything Must Go (2011)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Happy Tears (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

How Do You Know (2010)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The January Man (1989)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

The Last Waltz (1978)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

Mafia! (Jane Austen’s) (1998)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Motel Hell (1980)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend’S Girl (2008)

Never Back Down (2008)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976) (1976)

Only God Forgives (2013)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shaft (2000)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Two Weeks (2006)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Walking Tall (1973)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Wonder Boys (2000)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Young Adult (2011)

What’s coming to the other streaming services in April 2021:

What’s Coming to Disney+

What’s Coming to Netflix

What’s Coming to HBO Max

What’s Coming to Shudder