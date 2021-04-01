Ozzy Osbourne Declares He’s “Team Sharon” After Wife’s Exit from The Talk

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, via YouTube

After two weeks of controversy, Sharon Osbourne exited The Talk last Friday, ending her 10-year run as an original co-host of the daytime TV show. Now, her husband, metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, has finally weighed in, declaring that he’s “Team Sharon.”

Sharon was called out on The Talk for supporting Piers Morgan, who had dismissed Meghan Markle’s claims that she experienced racism within the royal family and contemplated suicide. Sharon got into a heated exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood, defending herself and loudly exclaiming, “Educate me, tell me when you have heard [Piers Morgan] say racist things? I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?”



The show was put on hiatus after the on-air blowup, and then former co-hosts started making allegations, with Holly Robinson Peete accusing Sharon of referring to her as “too ghetto”, and suggesting that may have led to her dismissal from the program after the first season. Then Leah Remini, along with several unnamed sources, told investigative reporter Yashar Ali that Sharon used racist and homophobic slurs, referring to Julie Chen as “wonton” and “slanty eyes”, and Sara Gilbert as “p**sy licker” and “fish eater”. Sharon told the Daily Mail that the allegations were “crap”.

Finally, on Friday (March 26th), CBS announced that Sharon officially parted ways with The Talk. Subsequent headlines suggested that Sharon was set to receive a payout by the network in the range of $5-$10 million, although a CBS spokesperson denied the reports.

Now, Ozzy has offered support for Sharon, who is also his longtime manager. Along with a photo of the couple, with Ozzy’s hand to his ear, the metal icon wrote on Instagram, “I can’t f*cking hear you! #TeamSharon.” That’s the phrase Ozzy usually screams at his concerts when he wants to get a rise out the audience, so, in essence, he’s calling for his social media followers to echo his support for Sharon.

The couple’s tumultuous relationship is the subject of a biopic currently in development. It will focus on the years 1979 through 1996, with a treatment prepared by their oldest daughter, Aimee, who told us, “They obviously have been through a lot of ups and downs, so I think there’s just so much to learn from them and to be inspired by.” A video for Ozzy’s 2019 single “Under the Graveyard” offered a sneak peek of what the movie may look like. Jack Kilmer (Val’s son) and Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World) played Ozzy and Sharon, respectively, in the Jonas Åkerlund-directed music video, but there’s been no announcement as to who will play the couple in the feature film.

