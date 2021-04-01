Paul and Linda McCartney’s RAM Gets 50th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

Paul McCartney, photo by Linda McCartney

In 1971, Paul McCartney released an album with his then-wife Linda McCartney titled RAM. To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the LP will be reissued on May 14th as a limited-edition, half-speed mastered vinyl pressing via UMe.

RAM is the only album to be credited to both Paul and Linda McCartney. It was mostly recorded after Paul’s 1970 solo debut, McCartney, at the couple’s farm in Scotland with collaborators including future Wings co-founder Denny Seiwell. Initially polarizing amongst critics upon release, the record has since received acclaim by fans and former detractors.



This isn’t the first RAM reissue. In 2012, McCartney released a deluxe box set featuring multiple CDs and a bonus film DVD, as well as handwritten lyrics and notes.

McCartney’s most recent solo album, McCartney III, was just released in December, but he’s already gearing up for a reimagined version of the project. Arriving on April 16th, McCartney III Imagined features artists like St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, and Blood Orange putting their own spin on McCartney’s original songs.

Pre-orders for the RAM 50th anniversary reissue are ongoing.

RAM 50th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Artwork:

RAM 50th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Tracklist:

Side A

01. Too Many People

02. 3 Legs

03. Ram On

04. Dear Boy

05. Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey

06. Smile Away

Side B

01. Heart Of The Country

02. Monkberry Moon Delight

03. Eat At Home

04. Long Haired Lady

05. Ram On [reprise]

06. The Back Seat Of My Car