Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

American Psycho’s Portrait of Narcissism Is Dangerously Familiar

Psychoanalysis dissects Mary Harron’s enduring classic

by
on April 01, 2021, 10:00am
American Psycho’s Portrait of Narcissism Is Dangerously Familiar
Psychoanalysis - American Psycho

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“There is an idea of a Patrick Bateman; some kind of abstraction. But there is no real me: only an entity, something illusory. And though I can hide my cold gaze, and you can shake my hand and feel flesh gripping yours and maybe you can even sense our lifestyles are probably comparable… I simply am not there.”

This week, Jenn, Mike, and Lara are putting on their raincoats, blasting some Huey Lewis, and kicking off a new monthly theme. They’ve got reservations at Dorsia to dissect the depiction of Narcissism in Mary Harron’s American Psycho.

Together, they’ll talk about sexual violence through the female gaze, narcissism in the corporate world, and the enduring legacy of American greed. Mike breaks down different clusters of personality disorders, Lara compares Patrick Bateman to narcissists past and present, and Jenn shares personal experience living and working with narcissists.

The episode concludes with a heated exchange of business cards. Or does it? After all, we just had lunch together in London last week. But, even after admitting this, there is no catharsis; our punishment continues to elude us, and we gain no deeper knowledge of ourselves. This confession has meant nothing.

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Further reading

American Psycho at 20: a vicious satire that remains as sharp as ever

Malignant Narcissism on the Screen

American Psycho: Can Narcissism Be Good for You?

How to Tell You’re Dealing with a Malignant Narcissist

Errol Morris on the Time He Filmed Donald Trump Missing the Point

GWAR's Bud of God Brings Scumdogs Peace GWAR's Bud of God Brings Scumdogs Peace
Calling All Losers: Stephen King Merch on Sale Calling All Losers: Stephen King Merch on Sale
Is Zack Snyder's Justice League Worth It? Is Zack Snyder's Justice League Worth It?
Buy Any Premium Mask, Get One Mask Free Buy Any Premium Mask, Get One Mask Free

Previous Story
Paul and Linda McCartney’s RAM Gets 50th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue
Next Story
Made for Love Is Another Win for Cristin Milioti: Review