American Psycho’s Portrait of Narcissism Is Dangerously Familiar

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“There is an idea of a Patrick Bateman; some kind of abstraction. But there is no real me: only an entity, something illusory. And though I can hide my cold gaze, and you can shake my hand and feel flesh gripping yours and maybe you can even sense our lifestyles are probably comparable… I simply am not there.”

This week, Jenn, Mike, and Lara are putting on their raincoats, blasting some Huey Lewis, and kicking off a new monthly theme. They’ve got reservations at Dorsia to dissect the depiction of Narcissism in Mary Harron’s American Psycho.

Together, they’ll talk about sexual violence through the female gaze, narcissism in the corporate world, and the enduring legacy of American greed. Mike breaks down different clusters of personality disorders, Lara compares Patrick Bateman to narcissists past and present, and Jenn shares personal experience living and working with narcissists.

The episode concludes with a heated exchange of business cards. Or does it? After all, we just had lunch together in London last week. But, even after admitting this, there is no catharsis; our punishment continues to elude us, and we gain no deeper knowledge of ourselves. This confession has meant nothing.

