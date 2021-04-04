St. Vincent Goes Back to 1973 NYC with Retro SNL Performance: Watch

St. Vincent performs on SNL

St. Vincent delivered her first public performance in support of Daddy’s Home with a late-night appearance on Saturday Night Live. It was an appropriate venue for Annie Clark to debut material from her upcoming full-length, given that the album was heavily inspired by early 1970s New York City. “I would say it’s the sound of being down and out Downtown in New York, 1973. Glamour that hasn’t slept for three days,” she previously explained in an interview.

In keeping with that aesthetic, Clark went full retro for her two-song SNL set. Lead single “Pay Your Way In Pain” saw St. Vinny perform in a chic full-body jumpsuit, singing into an old-school microphone. When she later returned to the stage to play her latest song, “The Melting of the Sun”, she was draped in a massive fur coat and delivered a loungy performance fitting for a boozy 4am set at an East Village night club. For both songs, Clark was joined by a trio of impressive backing vocalists.



Watch both performances below.

Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent’s sixth studio album to date, is due out on May 14th via Loma Vista Recordings.