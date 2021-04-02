St. Vincent Shares New Song “The Melting of the Sun”: Stream

St. Vincent, photo by Zackery Michael

Ahead of her appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, St. Vincent has shared the second single from her upcoming album Daddy’s Home. Take a listen to “The Melting of the Sun” below.

The song was co-produced with Jack Antonoff, who also plays multiple instruments. Kenya Hathaway (Donny Hathaway’s daughter) and Lynne Fiddmont provide backing vocals, while Doveman plays the organ.



Lyrically, “The Melting of the Sun” pays homage to St. Vincent’s “inspirations — musical, personal and other,” according to a press release. Among those referenced in the song: Nina Simone, Joni Mitchell, and Tori Amos.

Daddy’s Home is due out on May 14th through Loma Vista Recordings. She first previewed the album by sharing “Pay Your Way in Pain” as the lead single.