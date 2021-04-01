Menu
Steven Yeun to Star in Jordan Peele’s Next Movie

Peele will direct and produce the July 2022 release

by
on April 01, 2021, 5:23pm
steven yeun jordan peele movie
Steven Yeun, photo by Heather Kaplan

Fresh off a history-making Oscar nomination, Steven Yeun has been cast to star in Jordan Peele’s next movie at Universal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Our 2020 Performer of the Year joins Keke Palmer for the feature film, which is due in theaters on July 22nd, 2022. Other details about the project are scarce, aside from Peele serving as its director and producer.

Yuen recently became the first Asian American actor to be nominated for Best Actor at the upcoming Academy Awards for his starring role in Minari. In the A24 movie, the Walking Dead actor plays the father of a South Korean immigrant family trying to achieve the American dream in the ’80s. The emotional drama was dubbed our third favorite movie of 2020.

Palmer’s most recent film is the 2020 comedy 2 Minutes of Fame. Prior to that, she played a supporting role in 2019’s Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu.

The unnamed movie is part of Peele’s five-year deal with Universal through his Monkeypaw Productions. His most recent release under the pact was the 2019 thriller Us.

 

