42 Dugg Drops New Song “4 Da Gang” Featuring Roddy Ricch: Stream

42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch's "4 Da Gang" artwork

42 Dugg has teamed up with Roddy Ricch for a new song called “4 Da Gang”.

The Detroit rapper has been on the rise for well over a year now, but he’s still best known for his collaborations with other artists. His profile grew substantially last year after he was featured on the Lil Baby bangers “We Paid” and “Grace”, and then he delivered the most memorable moment on Meek Mill’s Quarantine Pack EP from last November. He’s also appeared on recent projects by Big Sean, Moneybagg Yo, and EST Gee, so he’s currently a rapper’s rapper if nothing else.



As a solo artist, both of Dugg’s Young & Turnt mixtapes (2019’s original and the 2020 sequel) are inconsistent yet stuffed with promise, but this collaboration with Roddy Ricch is a great entry-point into his catalog. He and “The Box” rapper have pretty different deliveries — Dugg’s is a motormouthed mumble while Ricch is indebted to Young Thug-inspired Atlanta crooning — and that contrast works to their advantage on here.

Dugg spends his verse unloading street flexes and Ricch basks in luxury, but “4 Da Gang” also includes a sample of Scorpions’ 1982 hair metal anthem “No One Like You”. It sounds weird on paper but it works really well in practice. Give it a listen below.

