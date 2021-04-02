BROCKHAMPTON Share New Single “COUNT ON ME”: Stream

BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Conor Cunningham

BROCKHAMPTON season continues. The hip-hop boy band are back with another new song called “COUNT ON ME”, available for streaming below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The track is the second preview from their upcoming album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE, which is due out in full on April 9th. Last week, they gave us our first taste of the album with a joyfully chaotic new single called “Buzzcut” that featured Danny Brown. “COUNT ON ME” takes things in a more straightforwardly melodic direction, offering the type of bright hook that was absent on the fiery “Buzzcut”.



While teasing the song on Twitter, Kevin Abstract described it as “summer time vibes.” “Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe – shows the other side of the album,” the group’s ringleader wrote.

Earlier this week, BROCKHAMPTON also revealed the cover art and tracklist for ROADRUNNER, which features A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, JPEGMAFIA, Charlie Wilson, and others. He also tweeted out a cryptic teaser that said there will be two BROCKHAMPTON records this year, but that “these will be our last”.

However, as one fan noted in the replies, the group delivered a similar message in December 2017 when they said that SATURATION III would be their “last studio album”. That obviously wasn’t the case because they dropped iridescence in 2018 and then another follow-up in 2019, GINGER. We’ll believe it when we see it.