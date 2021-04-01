BTS's video for "Film Out"

BTS have unveiled their new song “Film Out”. Watch the accompanying music video below.

The song is taken from the South Korean boy band’s upcoming Japanese-language album BTS, the Best, which is supposed to arrive in full on June 16th. Outside of this new single and their 2020 English-language single “Dynamite” as a bonus track, the two-disc set serves a compilation of all the Japanese-language songs they’ve released since 2017.



BTS announced the record on March 26th, but they’ve been teasing the official release of “Film Out” since February. The track was written in collaboration with Iyori Shimizu of the Japanese band Black Number, and it was first previewed as the ending theme song in the 2021 Japanese film, Signal the Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit.

Now the track is here for listeners to enjoy outside of the context of the film, and it comes paired with a gorgeous music video that features all of the members of BTS hanging out in a celestial house in the clouds. Check it out below.

Earlier this week, BTS shared a statement in support of “StopAsianHate and offered their condolences to the families of the Atlanta spa shooting victims. The group also opened up about the discrimination and prejudices they’ve been subjected to as Asian people existing in the public sphere.

“We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason,” they wrote in the statement. “Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem.”