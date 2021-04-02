Kenny Mason Drops New Song “Rih”: Stream

Kenny Mason, photo by Nasser Boulaich

Kenny Mason is keeping the faucet running. The Atlanta rapper has dripped out a new song for three weeks in a row now, and his latest is another excellent track called “Rih”.

The 25-year-old is building up hype for a new project called Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut, which is the follow-up — not the deluxe edition — for his 2020 debut Angelic Hoodrat. So far, he’s teased it with the grungey “Play Ball”, the celestial “Pup”, and the gnarled “Partments”, and this latest preview is a quietly menacing trap banger.



If the four Supercut singles aren’t enough of a glaring indicator, Mason’s style is all over the place. He seems to take as much influence from emo-rap and rock music as he does straightforward hip-hop, but tracks like “Rih”, which feels like a much chiller counterpart to his 2020 stand-out “Hit”, reminds us that he can rap his ass off, too. Check it out below.

All 12 tracks of Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut will be released on April 16th, and the project features guest verses from frequent collaborator Denzel Curry and recent Grammy nominee Freddie Gibbs.

Speaking of Denzel Curry, Mason appeared on the Florida rapper’s UNLOCKED 1.5 remix album last month, which also featured Joey Bada$$, Benny The Butcher, Jay Versace, and others.