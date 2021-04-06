Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

McKinley Dixon Shares New Song “Chain Sooo Heavy”: Stream

The Richmond rapper offers another preview of his upcoming album For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her

by
on April 06, 2021, 10:54am
McKinley Dixon Shares New Song "Chain Sooo Heavy"
McKinley Dixon, photo by David Muessig

Next month, McKinley Dixon will release his Spacebomb Records debut, For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her. Today, the Richmond rapper has already shared two strong singles, and now he’s back with another preview called “Chain Sooo Heavy”.

Compared to the bouncy “Swangin'” that Dixon dropped last month, “Chain Soo Heavy” has more in common with the record’s first single “make a poet Black”. It’s an experimental jazz-rap tune in a dizzying time signature that features skittering drums, a squirmy bassline, and a loose saxophone that takes off into a ripping solo by the song’s end.

Despite all the chaos below, Dixon is able to maintain balance from a vocal standpoint, dipping into strange rhythmic pockets and bouncing around the jittery beat like a tight-rope walker doing jumping jacks. Take a listen below.

“‘Chain Sooo Heavy’ is my view on the commodification of the black experience by an outside audience,” Dixon said in a statement. “The way that trauma can be made palatable and marketable without consent, and how because of capitalism, it’s hard to escape the consolidating parts of you for an audience. It’s a self reflection on how I’m susceptible to that.”

For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her arrives in full on May 7th, and pre-orders are ongoing.

Attention Scumdogs: GWAR's Bud of Gods Merch Out Now Attention Scumdogs: GWAR's Bud of Gods Merch Out Now
Here's the Hottest Shirt to Protect Live Music Here's the Hottest Shirt to Protect Live Music
These 10 Album Covers Are Worse Than Justin Bieber's These 10 Album Covers Are Worse Than Justin Bieber's
These Masks Are Perfect for Pop Culture Fans These Masks Are Perfect for Pop Culture Fans

Previous Story
Radiohead to Stream 2008 In Rainbows Record Release Show on YouTube
Next Story
Alice Cooper’s First Drug Experience Was With Jimi Hendrix on a Vibrating Bed