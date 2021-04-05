JayWood Signs to Captured Tracks, Shares Title Track From New EP Some Days: Stream

JayWood, photo by Carly Boomer

Under the name JayWood, the artist born Jeremy Haywood-Smith makes slinky indie-psych with notes of jazz and funk. Now, he’s announced his signing to the Brooklyn-based tastemakers Captured Tracks, and he’s shared the title-track from his new EP Some Days.

The Winnipeg songwriter has been putting out music for over half-a-decade now, including a full-length album in 2019 called Time. According to a press release, Haywood-Smith wrote and self-recorded the songs on Some Days back in 2015, but now he’s gone back and completely redone them for his Captured Tracks debut.



The project’s title-track is a brisk indie-psych track with twirling guitar leads, a groove-driven rhythm section, and Haywood-Smith’s dreamy croon swooning above it all. It’s a song that fans of both Crumb and Toro y Moi can appreciate, and its mesmerizing music video is full of surprises. Check it out below.

The five-song Some Days is due out April 23rd, and digital pre-orders are ongoing.

Some Days Artwork:

Some Days Tracklist:

01. Some Days

02. Creeps

03. Dreams

04. What You Do To Me

05, Some Days Acoustic