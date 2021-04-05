Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

JayWood Signs to Captured Tracks, Shares Title Track From New EP Some Days: Stream

Winnipeg indie-psych artist returns with his newest project on April 23rd

by
on April 05, 2021, 8:53am
JayWood Signs to Captured Tracks, Shares Title-Track From Debut EP Some Days
JayWood, photo by Carly Boomer

Under the name JayWood, the artist born Jeremy Haywood-Smith makes slinky indie-psych with notes of jazz and funk. Now, he’s announced his signing to the Brooklyn-based tastemakers Captured Tracks, and he’s shared the title-track from his new EP Some Days.

The Winnipeg songwriter has been putting out music for over half-a-decade now, including a full-length album in 2019 called Time. According to a press release, Haywood-Smith wrote and self-recorded the songs on Some Days back in 2015, but now he’s gone back and completely redone them for his Captured Tracks debut.

The project’s title-track is a brisk indie-psych track with twirling guitar leads, a groove-driven rhythm section, and Haywood-Smith’s dreamy croon swooning above it all. It’s a song that fans of both Crumb and Toro y Moi can appreciate, and its mesmerizing music video is full of surprises. Check it out below.

The five-song Some Days is due out April 23rd, and digital pre-orders are ongoing.

 

Some Days Artwork:

JayWood Some Days artwork

Some Days Tracklist:
01. Some Days
02. Creeps
03. Dreams
04. What You Do To Me
05, Some Days Acoustic

Attention Scumdogs: GWAR's Bud of Gods Merch Out Now Attention Scumdogs: GWAR's Bud of Gods Merch Out Now
Here's the Hottest Shirt to Protect Live Music Here's the Hottest Shirt to Protect Live Music
These 10 Album Covers Are Worse Than Justin Bieber's These 10 Album Covers Are Worse Than Justin Bieber's
These Masks Are Perfect for Pop Culture Fans These Masks Are Perfect for Pop Culture Fans

Previous Story
R.I.P. Gloria Henry, Dennis the Menace’s TV Mom Dead at 98
Next Story
Topaz Jones Unveils Album Release Date, Shares “D.I.A.L.”: Stream