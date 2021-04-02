Tool’s Maynard James Keenan Spotlights His Ducks in Short Film An Easter Story: Watch

Maynard James Keenan with Ducks, via YouTube

Tool and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan has shared a touching short film, An Easter Story, which tells the story of the ducks he raises in Arizona’s Verde Valley.

Keenan shot and narrated the film, which is scored by Nagual del Judith’s mix of Puscifer’s “A Humbling River”. The story focuses on one duck in particular, Larry, who Keenan raised from a duckling.



When Larry goes missing, Keenan is sent on a search that would lead him to unexpected philosophical revelations regarding the season of spring, Easter egg hunts, and the meaning of renewal. When Keenan finds Larry, she is sitting on one of her eggs, protecting it.

It’s a heartfelt, sincere personal account from the usually veiled and elusive Tool/Puscifer singer. The story of Larry leads him to reflect on the Easter egg hunts of his youth, and how he discovered the origins of the ritual — symbolic of the egg-laying of spring and the creatures that survived the winter.

Editors' Picks Puscifer to Perform Money Shot in Its Entirety for Upcoming Livestream Concert

“As romantic a notion as it is, we are not islands and we cannot always do this thing called life on our own,” Keenan said in the film. He calls spring “the bringer of life, rebirth, reproduction, resurrection, reconnection, of salvation, of infinity and of hope.”

“Have a happy Easter,” he concludes.

Keenan has been cinematically minded lately, having just starred in Puscifer’s grand livestream performance in celebration of their 2020 album, Existential Reckoning. The band is set to host another stream on April 17th, this time playing the 2015 album Money Shot in its entirety.

Watch Maynard James Keenan’s An Easter Story below.