James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Gets Surprise Second Trailer: Watch

The Suicide Squad's second trailer

April Fool’s Day has been full of the suspected pranks and goofs, but this is no joke. James Gunn has shared another trailer for The Suicide Squad that features loads of new footage from the upcoming blockbuster.

This new preview arrives less than a week after Warner Bros. unleashed the film’s R-rated trailer on audiences last Friday, which is an usual amount of successive promotion for a movie of this caliber. Either way, audiences surely won’t be complaining because this new trailer is stuffed with sneak-peaks of the highly-anticipated entry in the DC Extended Universe.



Whereas the last trailer focused on film’s primary Squad members (like Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Idris Elba’s as Bloodsport), this one makes room for a whole slew of kooky side-characters like King Shark, Weasel, Polka Dot Man, and the Ratcatcher. There’s a ton of emphasis on the lauded King Shark character, who was recently revealed to be voiced by none other than Sylvester Stallone.

For whatever reason, the trailer is currently only available on Gunn’s Twitter page, but you can check it out below.

The Suicide Squad is Gunn’s R-rated relaunch (sequel?) of the 2016 film, which also starred Robbie, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. The flick is slated to be simultaneously released in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.

Although it's April Fool's, the only joke here is on the supervillains who agreed to work for Amanda Waller. Brand new #TheSuicideSquad trailer which dropped last night exclusively in theaters! Meet us in theaters August 6! pic.twitter.com/FwbtANOXEX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2021