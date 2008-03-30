Consequence of Sound is the missing link between mainstream pop culture and the underground.

Over the past decade, the Chicago-based online publication has accrued a devoted readership in the millions for its reliability, precision, and character with regards to music, television, and film. It’s a voice that wants to pat one’s shoulders, not stand on them.

Accolades: About.com’s Best Music Blog of 2010, Technorati’s Most Influential Music Blog, and Style of Sound’s No. 2 Most Influential Music Blog.

Featured on: Metacritic, Rotten Tomatoes, and Time Entertainment.

If you’re interested in advertising on Consequence of Sound, please click here.

For other inquiries, including availability for radio and television interviews, please email us at info@consequenceofsound.net.

Staff:

Founder & Publisher:

Alex Young

President & Editor-in-Chief:

Michael Roffman

———————————————

Editorial Director:

Matt Melis

News Editor:

Ben Kaye

Assistant News Editor and New Music Editor:

Lake Schatz

Film Editor:

Dominick Suzanne-Mayer

Social Media Manager:

Killian Young

———————————————

Senior Writers:

Andrew Bloom

Ryan Bray

Collin Brennan

Dan Caffrey

Randall Colburn

Nina Corcoran

Katherine Flynn

Sasha Geffen

Justin Gerber

Blake Goble

Wren Graves

Adam Kivel

Sarah Kurchak

Karas Lamb

Kelly McClure

Lior Phillips

David Sackllah

Allison Shoemaker

Gary Suarez

Dan Weiss

Greg Whitt

Clint Worthington

News Writers:

Eddie Fu

———————————————

Video Director:

Perry Froelich

———————————————

Art Director:

Cap Blackard

Assistant Art Director:

Steven Fiche

Art Contributors:

Kailyn Boehm

Kristin Frenzel

Dmitri Jackson

Jacob Livengood

Virginia McCarthy

Matthew Vidalis

———————————————

Contributing Photographers:

Debi Del Grande

David Brendan Hall

Heather Kaplan

Cathy Poulton

Amy Price

Wei Shi

Wasp Mobile is Consequence of Sound’s web and mobile developer.

All content and opinions appearing on the site are intellectual property of Consequence of Sound.