Alessia Cara – The Pains of Growing

The Lowdown: At 19, Alessia Cara told us who she was by telling us where to find her. “I’ll be over here/ Somewhere in the corner under clouds of marijuana,” she sighs on 2015’s “Here”, a party song for the kind of party you wanted to leave an hour ago. The Canadian singer-songwriter carved out a niche as the lonely introvert of bubblegum pop. Her voice has an angelic rasp, like a choir girl who smokes. She writes or co-writes all of her songs; Cara’s lyrics are witty and anxious, lingering in awkward pauses and misunderstandings. Her debut album, Know-It-All, had a few good cuts and an identity crisis. It felt like less than the sum of its parts. She’s matured since then, and with The Pains of Growing, she reflects back on her own rocky transition from teenager to adult.