The Lowdown: Anderson .Paak first recorded under the pseudonym Breezy Lovejoy, and that’s not a bad description of his music. This is not to say that the rapper-singer-producer is some sort of fountain of positivity — he’s a thinking man in 2018, after all. But even as he wades through the muck of police brutality and President Trump, .Paak radiates joy — a joy that warms the ear the same way sunshine warms the face. After his 2014 debut, Venice, put him on the map, he stole the show on Dr. Dre’s Compton, and 2016’s Malibu established .Paak as both a critical darling and an artistic powerhouse. Now, for his major label debut on Dre’s Aftermath, he continues the grand tour of the California coastline by heading north to Oxnard, the place where he was born. Like its predecessors, Oxnard updates the sound of ‘90’s California hip-hop. This is post-gangsta music — G-Funk with a silent ‘g.’ Though aware of the legacy of violence and death, Oxnard is a celebration of life.