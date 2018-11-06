Menu

boygenius – boygenius

The Lowdown: After being approached by the same labels, releasing acclaimed albums in fairly alike genres, participating in the same tours and festivals, and steadily rising to fame in similar circles over the past couple of years, indie singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus were not only destined to befriend one another but to create together. Earlier this year, the trio formed under the cheeky name “boygenius” in Los Angeles to write and record a six-track EP in just four days. Every musician leads the vocals of one track while the remaining three sound entirely collaborative.

Artist
Release Date
November 09, 2018
Label
Matador Records
Formats
digital, vinyl, cd
