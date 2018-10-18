Chthonic – Battlefields of Asura

The Lowdown: With frontman Freddy Lim having been elected to Taiwan’s parliament a few years ago, Chthonic had to pump the brakes on their touring and recording career, but five years after their last proper album, the extreme-metal band returns with another blast of erhu-infused melodic death, thrash, and black metal, with lyrics rooted in Taiwanese folklore. Battlefields of Asura is every bit as symphonic as its predecessors, and features guest vocals from Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe on the track “Souls of the Revolution” and Hong Kong pop singer Denise Ho on “Millenia’s Faith Undone”.