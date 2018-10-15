Cloud Nothings – Last Building Burning

The Lowdown: Cloud Nothings have always been exceptionally skilled at combining punchy pop-punk melodies with blistering noise rock over their decade-long career. The delicate balance they strike between these two styles is their calling card, and the push and pull is invigorating to watch. Whereas last year’s Life Without Sound found frontman Dylan Baldi and the rest of the band exploring some of their brightest melodies in years, Last Building Burning pulls back towards urgent cacophony. The band’s second album with guitarist Chris Brown (not that one) finds his integration complete, as the frantic energy from the band’s live shows is wholly captured.