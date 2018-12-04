Earl Sweatshirt – Some Rap Songs

The Lowdown: Everyone knows Los Angeles-based rapper and producer Earl Sweatshirt doesn’t shy away from shedding light on personal issues in his music — especially those that center around family. His last studio album, 2015’s I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside, as its title suggests, featured the rapper born Thebe Kgositsile in both an introspective and depressing state. Since then, Sweatshirt has suffered additional personal losses, including the death of his father in 2018. Meanwhile, the pressure has been steadily building on the Odd Future alumnus to finally release his third studio album, perhaps not an unreasonable desire given that some of the young rapper’s best work has come from spinning his problems into deep songs that people relate to. While Some Rap Songs might not be quite enough to quench the thirst of his audience, it does offer some immediate relief. With jaw-dropping beats and refreshing lines, the rapper adds another strong entry to his catalog.