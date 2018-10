The Lowdown: Future and Juice WRLD are rappers with very different styles. Juice’s emo rap rhythm and Future’s flexible verses come together on their collaborative mixtape, Future & Juice WRLD Present… WRLD ON DRUGS. There are times when a particular chemistry between the duo can be heard, especially when these partners in crime hit harmonies together, but WRLD ON DRUGS ultimately results in a disappointing fantasy project as both artists struggle to find the perfect flow together.