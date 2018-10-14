The Lowdown: It’s been a long time since John Carpenter scored a movie. It’s been an even longer time since he scored a Halloween movie. Now, exactly 40 years after the 1978 original, and 36 years since he last sat behind the keys for the franchise (see: 1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch), the Master of Horror returns to Haddonfield, Illinois. Much like The Shape we’ll see in David Gordon Green’s forthcoming reboot, Carpenter sounds angry and brutal, as if he’s been sitting in a room, not seeing the wall, looking past the wall, looking at this film, inhumanly patient, waiting for some secret, silent alarm to trigger him. Death has come to your little ears — and that’s hardly fancy talk.