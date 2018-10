The Lowdown: Since the release of tracks like “Throwing Shade”, “Sold Out Dates”, and Young Thug’s “Chanel”, it’s been an auditory dream to get a full-length project from Georgia artists Lil Baby and Gunna. The album’s title, Drip Harder, is an homage to Baby and Gunna’s respective Harder and Drip series of mixtapes and releases. Drip Harder is a project that shows the sonic bond between the duo. It’s what you get when the producers, artists, and featured guests all understand each other.