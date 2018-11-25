The Lowdown: While others were too busy sharing “I don’t know her” GIFS, roasting her New Year’s Eve performance fiasco, and considering the benefits of bathing in milk, Mariah Carey was preparing for the release of Caution, written with the haters and disbelievers in mind. The album is Carey’s first since 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse, which, like its title, was lengthy and incohesive. Caution is a more concise, controlled take on Carey’s hip-hop-infused pop, conveying a level of maturity that can only come from existing as a hit-making recording artist for nearly three decades.