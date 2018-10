The Lowdown: MØ is Danish, and her name is pronounced somewhat like an American might pronounce the sound a cow makes. Audiences were exposed to her massive melodies after she featured on the worldwide smash hits “Lean On” and “Cold Water” by Major Lazer. MØ comes from the Scandinavian school of songwriting, where every part of the song is a hook, and no tune is ever hummable enough. Forever Neverland is her second album in that vein.