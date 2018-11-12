Muse – Simulation Theory

The Lowdown: Muse have long dabbled with infusing electronica into the sonic staples of rock, and Simulation Theory, their eighth record, sees the trio lean into that sound more boldly than ever. However, this delicate rock-electronic elixir is executed far more successfully on some tracks than others. Whereas certain songs allow the bevy of nuance that Simulation Theory presents to achieve a natural state of cohabitation, others bombard the ear with excess — forcing the musical duality with a heavy hand rather than letting it naturally manifest. It is clear from Muse’s past work that they are indeed capable of really delivering, but this time, they just didn’t do so as strongly.