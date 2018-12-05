Neil Young – Songs for Judy

The Lowdown: Songs for Judy is a thoroughly delightful collection of live acoustic performances recorded during Neil Young’s solo tour in November of 1976. The latest in Young’s archival series features a wide-ranging collection of 22 songs cherry-picked from several different cities across that tour. At this point in his career, Young had already released now-timeless albums like After the Gold Rush and Harvest. He had just turned 31, and Songs for Judy captures him in what most would consider his prime as a live performer.