Phosphorescent – C’est La Vie

The Lowdown: In the title song of Phosphorescent’s C’est La Vie, Matthew Houck sings “C’est la vie, they say/ But I don’t know what they mean.” After listening to this laid-back album, this listener doesn’t know what Houck means either. Since his remarkable 2013 album, Muchacho, Houck’s life has changed considerably: He fell in love with fellow musician, Jo Schornikow, had two kids, and moved from Brooklyn to Nashville. His sound, however, hasn’t changed much: You’ll recognize his stuttering atmospherics, keening tenor, swelling and unhurried tempos, and the plaintive pedal steel. If anything, Houck sounds like his spiritual uncertainty has mellowed into a pretty sweet family life. While the rest of America, including his hero Willie Nelson, is pissed the hell off — either preaching from our individual pulpits or roiling in despair — Houck is trying to take a long view from his own front porch.