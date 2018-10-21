Quavo – QUAVO HUNCHO

The Lowdown: When Quavo isn’t creating trap hits with Migos, he’s collaborating with artists from a mix of other genres. His Huncho imprint has been heard on top-charting songs like DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One”, Travis Scott’s “Pick Up the Phone”, and Liam Payne’s “Strip That Down”. That same energy is what many were looking forward to from his solo studio debut, QUAVO HUNCHO, but that’s not what they’ll get. Instead, the 19-track album exposes the trap star’s weakness: an inability to consistently create attention-grabbing hooks and melodious verses.