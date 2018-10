The Lowdown: Robyn, our queen mother of electro-dance-pop, has released her first new album in eight years. Honey is a follow-up to 2010’s barnburning, life-altering, career-defining Body Talk, which yielded cultural touchstones “Dancing on My Own” and “Call Your Girlfriend”. Informed by Robyn’s personal struggles, Honey is a softer and sadder album, drenched in beautiful melodies and irresistible beats but also deeply reflective.