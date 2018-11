The Lowdown: St. Louis native Smino grew up listening to a lot of jazz and hip-hop. This foundation is what he used to create his jazzy, soulful, and futuristic style of rap. With his debut album, blkswn, he quickly gained a seat at hip-hop’s table of artists with unique sounds. Artists like SABA, Noname, Mick Jenkins, and Valee have also secured their spots at that table. On NØIR, Smino continues to effortlessly blend genres while showing he’s comfortable singing as well as rapping.