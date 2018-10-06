Sonic Youth – Daydream Nation

In the November 1987 issue of punk bible Maximumrocknroll, the ever combative Ben Weasel vented his spleen about what he saw as the sorry state of alternative rock at the time. “These writers, critics and even the musicians themselves,” he wrote, “turn their noses up at punk, yet listen to stuff that either used to be loud, aggressive and meaningful and turned into lame, mindless word-spuel [sic] or else shit that is basically Led Zeppelin and CCR rip-offs.” He names names throughout, but the one artist that keeps popping up as the exemplar of a reversion back to “the shittiest music ever created by man” was Sonic Youth.